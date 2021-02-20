NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:NREF opened at $19.62 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1,712.96, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $52,196.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.