NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1,712.96, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.47.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $52,196.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,196.80.

A number of analysts have commented on NREF shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

