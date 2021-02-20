NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) VP Jerome B. Zeldis Buys 5,882 Shares

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) VP Jerome B. Zeldis acquired 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NexImmune stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. NexImmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) technology.

