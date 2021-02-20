New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 56,200 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,471,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $134,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $991,790.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,171 shares of company stock worth $22,820,527. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.