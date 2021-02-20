New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,610 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,610 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $192,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $339.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.43 and a 200 day moving average of $338.76. The company has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.