New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Major Shareholder Sells $71,700.00 in Stock

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $71,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,463,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,491.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Realty Advisors Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $336,500.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,500.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $345,500.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GBR opened at $6.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 38.80, a quick ratio of 38.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.39% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

