New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Trading Up 5%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF)’s share price was up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 1,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76.

About New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF)

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

