Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.24. Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 13,889,102 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCU shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.20 price objective on Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$422.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

