Neutron Price Tops $0.0211 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Neutron coin can now be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Neutron has a market cap of $826,092.70 and $148.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000054 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00023007 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Neutron Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

