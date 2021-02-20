Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Major Shareholder Steven D. Heinemann Sells 6,225 Shares

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $22,721.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,100.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Network-1 Technologies stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.75 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 758,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 106,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

