Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

NTOIY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Neste Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NTOIY stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,645. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $39.42.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Analyst Recommendations for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

