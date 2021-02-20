Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

NTOIY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Neste Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NTOIY stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,645. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

