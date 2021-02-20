Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

OTCMKTS:NTOIF opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $77.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.