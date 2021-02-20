Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
OTCMKTS:NTOIF opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $77.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
