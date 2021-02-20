Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.60.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $6,500,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 144,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $3,510,000. 17.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

