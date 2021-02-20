Neo (NEO) Price Hits $45.86 on Top Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $45.86 or 0.00080974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $3.23 billion and approximately $1.33 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00454612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00071228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00068383 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00077342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.29 or 0.00406638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00024931 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.12 or 0.00160887 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

