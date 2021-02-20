Neenah (NYSE:NP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Neenah (NYSE:NP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.
Shares of Neenah stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $920.41 million, a P/E ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52. Neenah has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.
Neenah Company Profile
Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.
