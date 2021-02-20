Neenah (NYSE:NP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Neenah (NYSE:NP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $920.41 million, a P/E ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52. Neenah has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

Separately, Sidoti cut Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

