Needham & Company LLC Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $500.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $436.83.

Shares of TWLO opened at $425.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.87. The stock has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of -149.84 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $86,102,834 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

