nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NCNO opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. nCino has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.63.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $1,484,659.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $219,241.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in nCino by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 254,458 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $1,358,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

