Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.70. 700,225 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 440,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.