NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 155 ($2.03).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) alerts:

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) stock opened at GBX 180.15 ($2.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £21.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.60. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183.85 ($2.40). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 162.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 136.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

About NatWest Group plc (NWG.L)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.