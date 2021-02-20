Nationwide Building Society (NBS.L) (LON:NBS) Shares Gap Up to $164.00

Nationwide Building Society (NBS.L) (LON:NBS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($2.14), but opened at GBX 186 ($2.43). Nationwide Building Society (NBS.L) shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.43), with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,868.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.27 million and a P/E ratio of 0.05.

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

