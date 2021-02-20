National Bank Financial Weighs in on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

