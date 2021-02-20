National Bank Financial Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$37.50

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$37.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.56.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$23.68 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$6.73 and a 1 year high of C$24.63. The stock has a market cap of C$6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 127.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,948.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,265,003.93. Insiders purchased a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $583,702 over the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

