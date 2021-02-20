National Bank Financial Boosts MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$57.00

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$52.50.

MTY stock opened at C$48.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.81. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$58.87.

MTY Food Group Inc.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

