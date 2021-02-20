National Bank Financial Boosts MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$57.00

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$52.50.

Get MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) alerts:

MTY stock opened at C$48.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.81. MTY Food Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$58.87.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.