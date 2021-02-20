National Asset Management Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 307,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 209,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 35,373 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 97,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 365,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter.

REET stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64.

