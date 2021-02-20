National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,107 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

Repligen stock opened at $214.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 261.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

