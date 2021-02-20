National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,057 GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of GATX by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of GATX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $100.63.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $418,484.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,980.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $896,270.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,128.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,547. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

