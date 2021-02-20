National Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,546,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,329,533,000 after purchasing an additional 93,578 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,762,000 after buying an additional 167,891 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in STERIS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,363,000 after buying an additional 194,134 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $178.73 on Friday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $203.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. KeyCorp raised shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.