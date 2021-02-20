MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

MYTE opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. operates as a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through its sites and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

