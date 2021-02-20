Myriad Market Cap Reaches $13.00 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $13.00 million and $212,807.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000134 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,769,033,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.