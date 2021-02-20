MV Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 77,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $74.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

