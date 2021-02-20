MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG opened at $104.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.56 and its 200-day moving average is $95.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.