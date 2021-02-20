MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTX. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €179.38 ($211.03).

Get MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) alerts:

ETR:MTX opened at €191.55 ($225.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. MTU Aero Engines AG has a fifty-two week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a fifty-two week high of €269.90 ($317.53). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €203.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €178.86.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.