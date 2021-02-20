Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.40.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOTS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.
In related news, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $112,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $18,540 and sold 934,763 shares worth $1,512,485. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MOTS opened at $2.05 on Friday. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.
Motus GI Company Profile
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.
