Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOTS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $112,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $18,540 and sold 934,763 shares worth $1,512,485. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,588 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOTS opened at $2.05 on Friday. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

