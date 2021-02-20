Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Mortgage Choice’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.66.
About Mortgage Choice
