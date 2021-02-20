Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Mortgage Choice’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.66.

About Mortgage Choice

Mortgage Choice Limited provides mortgage broking services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Choice Franchised Mortgage Broking and Mortgage Choice's Financial Planning Arm. The company offers assistance in determining the borrowing capacities of residential mortgage borrowers; and assessment of a range of home loans products, as well as submits loan applications on behalf of borrowers.

