Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 256 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total value of $64,417.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,025,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,290,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $248.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.03. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $255.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
