Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 256 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total value of $64,417.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,025,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,290,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $248.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.03. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $255.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

