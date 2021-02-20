Morgan Stanley Raises Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $19.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.14.

NYSE PLTR opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $28,761,052.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $172,586,033.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 80,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $2,520,773.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,037,303 shares in the company, valued at $95,340,941.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,205,667 shares of company stock worth $107,623,718 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

