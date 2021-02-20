Morgan Stanley Boosts Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $25.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development.

