Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) (LON:MONY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 8.61 Per Share

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) (LON:MONY) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L)’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MONY traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 285.60 ($3.73). 2,842,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 368.85 ($4.82). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 266.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 270.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 336 ($4.39).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

