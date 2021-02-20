Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MONRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moncler presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MONRF stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. Moncler has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

