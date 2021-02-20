Moelis Australia Limited (ASX:MOE) Announces Final Dividend of $0.10

Moelis Australia Limited (ASX:MOE) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd.
The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.25.
Moelis Australia Company Profile
