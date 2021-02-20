Moelis Australia Limited (ASX:MOE) Announces Final Dividend of $0.10

Moelis Australia Limited (ASX:MOE) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.25.

Moelis Australia Company Profile

Moelis Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates in two segments, Corporate Advisory and Equities; and Asset Management. The Corporate Advisory and Equities segment offers strategic and financial advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions; equity capital markets; debt markets; restructuring and recapitalizations; and situations advisory, as well as provides underwriting and institutional stockbroking services.

