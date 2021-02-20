Moe Nozari Acquires 4,000 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (JHX.AX) (ASX:JHX) Stock

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX.AX) (ASX:JHX) insider Moe Nozari purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$32.19 ($23.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,772.00 ($91,980.00).

Moe Nozari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Moe Nozari acquired 2,000 shares of James Hardie Industries plc (JHX.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$29.40 ($21.00) per share, with a total value of A$58,804.00 ($42,002.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$21.12.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.6794 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from James Hardie Industries plc (JHX.AX)’s previous Interim dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. James Hardie Industries plc (JHX.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

About James Hardie Industries plc (JHX.AX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

