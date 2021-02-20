Mirrored United States Oil Fund One Day Volume Tops $24,059.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be purchased for $40.48 or 0.00072519 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $8.49 million and $24,059.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.83 or 0.00560411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00063896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00087161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00068487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00082761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00031931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.37 or 0.00403732 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 209,703 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

