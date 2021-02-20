Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $559,687.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and $559,687.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for $26.41 or 0.00046274 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.39 or 0.00519325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00070282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00085205 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00072681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00079251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00413747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00027634 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 361,458 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

