Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.52 and traded as high as C$0.52. Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 13,758 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.90 million and a P/E ratio of -28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 43.28, a current ratio of 55.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Minco Silver Co. (MSV.TO) (TSE:MSV)

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project; and the Changkeng Gold project located southwest of Guangzhou, China. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

