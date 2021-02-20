Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,774 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $240.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

