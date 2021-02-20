MicroSectors FANG+ Index -2X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGZ) Shares Down 2.3%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index -2X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGZ)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 35,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 13,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.

