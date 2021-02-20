MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) PT Raised to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.41.

Shares of MGP opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

