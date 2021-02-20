MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) PT Raised to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.41.
Shares of MGP opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.76.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
About MGM Growth Properties
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
