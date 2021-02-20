Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 72 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,239.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,204.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

