Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) CEO Sells $480,800.00 in Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,332.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MESA. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.