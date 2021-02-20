Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MERC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter valued at $721,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mercer International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

